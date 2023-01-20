Twitter Blue arrives on Android after iOS, web: Check price, top features, other details

Twitter Blue subscription arrives on Android. The paid subscription plan which was previously available to Twitter users on iOS and web is now finally available to Android users at $11 a month. The company charges the same for iPhone users. For web, it is $8 a month.

The Android and iOS users have to pay more than those using Twitter Blue on web version. The company offers a suit of benefits to Twitter Blue subscribers. Part of company’s new subscription-based business model, Twitter Blue is a paid subscription plan available in select countries – the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

Twitter describes Twitter Blue as a “premium subscription service that elevates quality conversations on Twitter.” It is an opt-in, paid subscription that brings in special benefits to subscribers like adding a blue checkmark to account and early access to select features, like Edit Tweet.

All the Twitter Blue features will be available immediately to subscribers except the blue checkmark, which will appear on eligible profiles after a review to ensure subscribed accounts meet all eligibility criteria.

Twitter under Musk has changed the significance of blue checkmark. Once available to only select people, the blue tick can now be given to anyone on Twitter who pays for it.

“Now the blue checkmark may mean two different things: either that an account was verified under the previous verification criteria (active and authentic), or that the account has an active subscription to Twitter Blue,” writes Twitter.

Twitter recently also started offering an annual subscription plan for Twitter Blue. Earlier the subscription plan was available on monthly basis. The subscribers can purchase the subscription for an annual price of $84, instead of a monthly subscription price of $8 on the web and $11 on Apple and Android devices.