Twitter Blue $8 verified service to relaunch on November 29; Musk admits initial rollout was messy

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, it seems like he brought a huge wave of changes along with him. His first announcement was that of the Twitter Blue subscription. Well, it seems like the wait is finally over. Twitter’s chief Elon Musk on Wednesday tweeted that he will be re-launching the Twitter blue check subscription on November 29.



“Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29 to make sure that it is rock solid”, read Musk’s tweet.

Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022



For all those unaware, make sure you read this line very carefully. If you already have a verified Twitter handle and you choose to change your name, this will directly cause the loss of the blue check. You will then have to go through the whole process once again until they meet Twitter’s terms of service.

As we all know, previously Twitter’s blue check was only available for verified accounts such as politicians, and famous personalities like journalists, actors, and public figures among others. However, with the subscription, now anyone can opt for the blue checkmark, the only thing being, they will have to pay for it. This measure has been taken to help grow Twitter’s revenue.



This news development comes after, last week, Elon Musk mentioned via his tweet that Twitter will soon be relaunching its Twitter Blue checkmark.



Previously, when the checkmark was released, everyone and anyone took the opportunity and became impersonators. They then turned their profiles to Elon Musk and flooded the microblogging website with trolls.



Twitter rolled out the blue subscription in the US and UK and other countries on November 9. It charges $8 per month from its users. The service has been confirmed to launch in India soon.

