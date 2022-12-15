Twitter bans account tracking Elon Musk’s private plane again, this time citing risk of physical harm

Elon Musk has banned Twitter account ElonJet that tracked his flights along with the banning of its creator Jack Sweeney’s account as well. Other accounts run by Sweeney have also been banned from the platform. The ban was lifted for a brief period of time and then reinstated again confirming that Sweeney or his ideas are no longer welcomed on Musk’s Twitter.

This account suspension comes after Musk in November tweeted that his commitment to free speech extended to accounts following his plane, even if it posed a “direct personal safety risk.”

While many users called this a contradiction to Musk’s idea of free speech, Musk in a tweet said that any account “doxing” real-time location info of anyone will be suspended from Twitter as it is a physical safety violation. He also made it clear that posting locations someone travelled to with a slight delay is ok as it does not cause any safety problem.

He later shared a video of a car with a man inside wearing a mask, asking his followers if anyone recognised the man or the car. He added that last night his car with one of his children inside was followed by a “crazy stalker” in Los Angeles thinking he was inside it. The stalker blocked the car and climbed onto its hood. He said he is taking legal action against Sweeney for sharing details of movement.

@ElonJet account that had more than half a million followers was suspended for publicly sharing flight information about Musk on Twitter.

Jack Sweeney, the owner of ElonJet account, has been active on Mastodon since the Twitter ban. He has confirmed that all of his Twitter accounts are banned including his personal one. A screenshot shared by him which appears to have come from Twitter reads that his account was suspended for violating Twitter’s rules against “platform manipulation and spam.” Sweeney claims that he was not given any prior warning from Musk before the suspension.

Twitter has now also updated its private information policy stating that sharing live location information is a violation of the policy. Sharing private information including home address, live location, ID documents, contact information, financial document information, and likewise more will be taken as violation of the policy.

