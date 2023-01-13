Twitter API appears broken, users report issues with third-party apps like Twitterrific, Fenix

Twitter is having trouble with some of its third-party clients. Users of Twitterific, Tweetbots and other Twitter third party apps experienced outage on Thursday. Some users saw these apps showing error messages related to the Twitter API. Users seemingly faced issues with account log in and accessing the Twitter feeds.

While Twitter has released no official information on the outage, apps like Tweetbot and Twitterific have confirmed the issue saying that clients are experiencing issues with logging into Twitter.

“We’re aware that Twitterrific is having problems communicating with Twitter. We don’t yet know what the root cause is, but we’re trying to find out. Please stay tuned and apologies,” reads Twitterific’s tweets.

The reason for the outage is unknown but there are talks that this could be one of Twitter’s ways to do away with third-party clients.

According to a Mastodon post by Paul Haddad, one of Tweetbot’s creators, it is unclear if the outage is due to some automated spam protection bot or a problem with the API.

Third-party apps are built on the Twitter platform by external developers. One of the possibilities for the current outage could be the Twitter API being down. API is what helps connects these clients to Twitter accounts. There are also chances that Twitter may have changed its API that caused these outages.

Third-party Twitter clients all just stopped working for me, across all platforms



I just get is an ‘unable to access account’ authentication error that loops over and over and over and over again



Anyone/everyone else seeing that? pic.twitter.com/u5lPggZc8x — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) January 13, 2023