Twitter alternative Hive app shut down temporarily to fix glaring security concerns: Details

Hive, the newly popular Twitter alternative is fully shutting down servers for a few days. This is due to concerns that came in from researchers who discovered some security issues. Other applications like Tumblr, Mastodon, Post along with Hive grew in terms of user numbers recently after Elon Musk took over as the new owner and CEO of Twitter, making numerous changes to the micro-blogging application.

Zerforschung, a German research team, started to analyse Hive earlier this month and reported their findings to the company privately last week according to a report from TechCrunch. According to the research, attackers might be able to access users’ private data and information, edit their posts by posing as the user and find deleted direct messages.

When the team of Hive were informed about this issue, the company immediately started to work on fixing it. But it was later found that the issues were not fixed at all and they were not receiving proper response from the Hive team. Therefore, the researchers took the issue publicly in a blog post and a tweet to deal with it. After this Hive announced a shutdown on a temporary basis and also denied the researchers’ findings initially but later agreed to it.

A tweet was posted to announce the Hive shutdown, which said, “Hi everyone! The Hive team has become aware of security issues that affect the stability of our application and the safety of our users.” “Fixing these issues will require temporarily turning off our servers for a couple of days while we fix this for a better and safer experience.”

The founder of Hive, Kassandra Pop mentioned that they are planning to hire more employees who will deal with the issues of the application. The company tweeted again that, “Lots of things happening in the background, so short answer-yes.” A portion of the problem might be less members in the team and a rapid growth in user base.

