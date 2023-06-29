Twitter adds two new features for “writers”, but they are not free to use

Twitter has unveiled two new features specifically designed for writers. This update allows users to enhance their content with longer posts and improved visual storytelling. However, these features come at a cost, as they are part of Twitter’s paid subscription -Twitter Blue.

The first significant change is the expanded character limit, which now allows writers to use more words to express themselves. Previously limited to 10,000 characters, those subscribed to Twitter Blue can now compose posts of up to 25,000 characters.

Along with the increased expanded character limit is the option to add up to four inline images per tweet. Blue subscribers can now add up to four images within their posts.

However, the newly introduced features are not available to all Twitter users by default. To access the extended character limit and the ability to include multiple inline images, writers must subscribe to the premium service, Twitter Blue. This subscription-based model requires a monthly fee, giving members exclusive access to a range of additional features like ability to edit tweets, 1080p video upload support and more.

This isn’t the first time that Twitter has announced something like this. Once known for its brevity, the platform under Musk has undergone some massive changes and that includes the character limit. The latest increase of characters follows the 4,000 character limit expansion for Blue subscribers which was later adjusted to 10,000 characters. This is the third time that Twitter has increased the character limit in a year.

Two new features for writers: you can now post up to 25,000 characters and add up to 4 inline images. Subscribe to access these new features: https://t.co/QfWHdHZtsq — Twitter Write (@TwitterWrite) June 29, 2023

Twitter’s decision to introduce these features can be seen as a move to seek more Blue subscriptions as Musk wants Twitter to explore alternative revenue streams beyond traditional advertising. However, new CEO Linda Yaccarino seems to have a different plan from him. According to a report by Financial Times (FT), Yaccarino is taking various steps to win back advertisers who left the platform during Elon Musk’s time as CEO. These initiatives include the rollout of a video advertising service, actively recruiting more celebrities to join Twitter, and expanding the company’s workforce.