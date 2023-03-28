Twitter 2.0: This is Elon Musk’s new plan ‘for you’

Twitter CEO Elon Musk says that only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You page and vote in polls starting April 15. According to Musk, this is the only realistic way to combat the increasing threat of AI bot swarms. “It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle,” he adds in his tweet.

Starting April 15th, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations.



The is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle.



Voting in polls will require verification for same reason. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2023

Twitter’s For You page shows tweets based on recommendations of accounts you follow or topics you’re interested in. The microblogging platform earlier this year announced a change in its home screen layout showing two separate timeline feeds for users. While the Following timeline shows tweets from only the accounts you follow, your For You tab shows tweets from all across the platforms. It is a timeline curated by Twitter with content powered by range of signals like how popular it is and how people in your network are interacting with it. It shows tweets based on recommendations of accounts you follow, topics you’re interested in and also content from accounts that you don’t follow. Twitter made For You as the default page earlier this year but soon changed it after people expressed their annoyance over it. It now remembers what timeline you’ve selected and keeps it same until you change it.

In a related news, Twitter has announced that it will begin removing all blue verified badges which were given before the launch of Twitter Blue. Twitter suggests to those who wish to keep their verification status to subscribe to Twitter Blue.

Twitter is working on rapid expansion of its Blue verification system. It recently announced the global availability of Blue. In India, Twitter Blue subscription starts at Rs 900 a month on Android and iOS. Twitter is calling this a limited time offer which means prices could change in future. On Web, Twitter Blue will cost you Rs 650 a month or Rs 566.7 a month if you opt for annual plan.