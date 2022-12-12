Twitter 2.0: Musk’s ‘game changer’ Community Notes feature rolled out globally

The microblogging platform Twitter is back with yet another feature. The new feature is called ‘Community Notes’ which is supposedly another part of Elon Musk’s Twitter 2.0. It opened worldwide from Sunday onwards for users to view, but only users from the US will be able to access it and create notes. The band of users will expand country by country gradually.

In order to deal with misinformation on Twitter, this feature was originally launched as ‘Birdwatch’ in January last year under the former CEO Jack Dorsey. Last month, in a tweet from EvaFoxU, Musk replied that there will be a powerful impact on falsehood when Community Notes roll out worldwide. So along with a new feature it also acts as a way to combat malfeasance and takes a crowd-source approach to debunk transgression.

According to the Community Notes Guide, contributors will be able to suggest a note on any Tweet. The notes can be rated according to their usefulness after that by other users. The more people that participate and add their varied perspective to it the better the program becomes. The guide also mentions that the Twitter users are the contributors themselves and they can choose to write and rate notes.

It was also mentioned in the guide regarding the new feature that “Community Notes works differently than the rest of Twitter. It is not a popularity contest. It aims to find notes that many people from different points of view will find helpful. It takes into account not only how many ratings a note has received, but also whether people who rated it helpful seem to come from different perspectives. Because notes need to genuinely be found helpful by people who tend to disagree, the program is more likely to identify notes that many people find helpful.”

