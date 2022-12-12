Twitter 2.0: Elon Musk threatens to sue employees if they do this

Elon Musk issued an ultimatum to Twitter employees warning them to not leak any information to the media or else face legal implications. As per the reports, the new Twitter boss threatened to sue employees who give out the company’s private information to the media.

Elon Musk who wants himself to be identified as a free speech lover and has even called himself as a “free speech absolutist” is seemingly having issues with his employees who talk to the media. Reportedly, Musk has threatened to sue the employees who leak the confidential Twitter information to the media. According to an email accessed by Platformer’s Zoe Schiffer, Musk ordered the employees to sign up the pledge indicating that they’ve understood the order and failing to do so could attract legal actions.

Schiffer, in a series of tweets, has revealed the content of the email. “As evidenced by the many detailed leaks of confidential Twitter information, a few people at our company continue to act in a manner contrary to the company’s interests and in violation of their NDA,” Schiffer quotes the email.

“This will be said only once: If you clearly and deliberately violate the NDA that you signed when you joined, you accept liability to the full extent of the law & Twitter will immediately seek damages,” the mail reads further.

According to Schiffer, while Musk says that occasional slipups are understandable, “breaking your word by sending detailed info to the media” with the intent to harm Twitter “will receive the response it deserves.” The mail was sent on Saturday with employees given the time till 5PM on the same day to respond to it.

This is the second such ultimatum given to Twitter employees. Last month, the Tesla boss, in a written document, asked his employees to commit to “extremely hardcore” work at Twitter 2.0 or take a severance pay and leave the company. ““Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore,” Musk wrote in that memo. Many employees, after receiving the memo, decided to leave the company with a severance package.

