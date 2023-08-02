TweetDeck is now “XPro”: Know reason why

Twitter was the blue bird, and the blue bird was Twitter, but now it all comes down to a single letter- “X.” Twitter has undergone a massive rebranding move, owing to which the platform has transitioned to its new form called “X.” First it was just the logo, but now when you try to search Twitter on the App Store or Google Play Store, all you can see is “X.” X is the future, or at least that is what is being deemed, irrespective of anyone’s likings, and it looks like the platform is extending its rebranding mission to all its attributes. In the latest turn of events, TweetDeck shows evident signs of being impacted by such a rebranding.

When a user goes to the landing page of TweetDeck without being logged in, they will be able to see “XPro” on the upper left corner of the page, and there you have the new name for TweetDeck. When you log in for the first time and have not set it up, you will be able to see the “Let’s get you setup” section, under which it reads, “XPro is a convenient way to view multiple timeline columns in one easy interface.”

Previously, users had reported that the iconic “Tweet” button had been replaced by “Post” on the browser, but nevertheless, the change was rolled back after a while. Looking at what had unfolded, users are expecting to bid farewell to the Tweet button soon.

The send "Tweet" button now says "Post" on browser!! pic.twitter.com/O2RrcR8vta — Evelyn Janeidy Arevalo (@JaneidyEve) July 29, 2023

The possibility of Twitter becoming X begs one to question why Musk is fixated on this letter. Although there is no clear explanation for the same, history shows that Musk is the owner of numerous “X(s).” Interestingly, Elon Musk named the three holding companies he established in Delaware to acquire Twitter. Further, Musk refers to his child with Grimes as “X.” Additionally, Musk established X.com, an online bank, in 1999. Later, it merged with one of its competitors, becoming PayPal. Musk, though, repurchased it in 2017. Now, a blank white page with a black letter “x” in the upper left corner may be seen when one views the page.

