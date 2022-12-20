Tweet from iPhone, Android or fridge? Now people will never know as Twitter removes facility

Earlier there were tweets that had the device visible under them. This caused a lot of issues because if a person posted something regarding Android from their iPhone then it will reflect on the tweet. For instance Wonder Woman starrer actress Gal Gadot made a tweet promoting Huawei Mate 10 Pro from an iPhone.

Usually, when a new feature or update takes place on Twitter, announcements are made from the official accounts. But in terms of this change, there was no word from the team. No reasons for the same have been out. But Musk has been hinting towards Twitter 2.0. After it was noticed by @PublityIG and they tweeted “Twitter has removed the ability to see which device a tweet comes from. (Twitter for iPhone, Twitter for Android).” Musk reshared this tweet and said “Hallelujah!!”.

Then Musk posted a tweet from his account that said “And we will finally stop adding what device a tweet was written on (waste of screen space & compute) below every tweet. Literally no one even knows why we did that.”

According to a twitter user with the id name @affinitweet_, this label keeps the platform safe and wrote “It is necessary to know from where the tweet has been published. Not to know if people use an iPhone, Android or TweetDeck, but to know if the tweet has actually been published by the user or a third-party app. It’s nonsense to remove it if you want to keep Twitter safe.”

Another person noted the importance of the same as, “it’s free advertising for companies that are attacking his company. It’s pretty easy to see why.”

Previous changes that were recently added to the microblogging platform include blue tick verification subscription, Blue for Business for companies, bringing a few suspended accounts back, mass layoffs and so on.

