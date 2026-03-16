Google TV projectors combine good-quality projection with its smart streaming platform for an all-in-one home entertainment solution. Wzatco’s Yuva Infinity is one such offering that can turn a wall or ceiling into a large movie screen. It is a smart home projector that runs Google TV, so apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar can run directly on the projector.

To use the Wzatco Yuva Infinity, plug in the power, turn it on, and let the automatic focus and keystone correction set up the picture. You can pair the Bluetooth remote by holding “Back” and “Home” for 2 seconds.

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Then connect to Wi-Fi to access Google TV and use the HDMI/USB ports for external devices. The projector features a 360-degree rotatable design to project on walls or ceilings. It boasts 1200 ANSI Lumens brightness and there is native Full HD (1080p) resolution with 4k video support. It is small enough to carry and set up anywhere.

Most 1000-1200 ANSI projector struggle in bright daylight, but you won’t find such issues with Yuva Infinity. It offers a good amount of brightness and clarity, and is more apt for movies at night than daytime viewing. There is no need for a Fire TV stick or Chromecast. Image adjusts automatically when you move the projector.

One can create a 100-120 inch screen for the price of a budget TV, hence a strong recommendation.

Key features

360-degrees rotatable design

Full HD (1080p) resolution

Built-in Google TV

1200 ANSI Lumens

Estimated street price: Rs 19,990