TruthGPT: Everything to know about Elon Musk’s ChatGPT alternative

Elon Musk has his own way of doing things. After signing an open letter that demands the pause of large-scale AI projects citing them as threat to humanity, Musk has now announced his own version of ChatGPT alternative called TruthGPT.

During an interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, Musk talked about his vision for TruthGPT adding that his ChatGPT alternative “might be the best path to safety, in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe, it is unlikely to annihilate humans because we are an interesting part of the universe.”

“I’m going to start something which I call ‘Truth GPT’ or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe,” he said in the interview.

According to Musk, TruthGPT will be a “maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe.” The overall idea, as per Musk, is to build an AI that tries to understand humanity is less likely to destroy it.

Musk also showed concerned about OpenAI’s ChatGPT saying that it “is being trained to be politically correct.” He further called AI a bigger threat to humanity than cars or rockets adding that it is capable of destroying humanity.

This isn’t the first time that Musk has mentioned TruthGPT. The Twitter boss in February tweeted that “what we need is TruthGPT.” Reportedly, Musk had reached out to AI researchers in recent months for developing a ChatGPT alternative. He has also created an AI company called X.AI headquartered in Nevada. According to Wall Street Journal report, the company was incorporated last month.