Truecaller rolls out family plan, lets you share premium account with four other members

Truecaller has introduced a family plan for all its premium users out there. This new plan has been termed Truecaller Premium Connect.

With the help of this plan, all the Truecaller Premium users will be able to add four more accounts in order to look for much better spam protection. This means that with this family plan, users who add up to four more users to the Truecaller family will get to enjoy all the premium features of the new plan.

Commenting on the same, Truecaller COO Fredrik Kjell said that users will be able to add their loved ones to the plan and enjoy all the premium features such as no ads which the company offers.

In terms of benefits, the company will provide its users with several benefits which will include, no advertisements, who viewed my profile, advanced spam blocking, unlimited contact requests, incognito mode, announce calls (Android only), premium badge, messaging apps caller ID and ghost calls (Android only).

Regarding subscription prices, the company will reportedly not be charging any extra amount for the family plan.

On its availability, the Truecaller Family plan is currently only available for Android users. Interestingly, the Android Premium Family subscribers have the option to add iOS users to the Family plan.

The plan is currently available to all users around the world, except for the United States.

Speaking of Premium plans, the company currently offers two types of plans for its users. One is Premium Connect which is priced at Rs 549 and the other one being Premium Gold for Rs 4,999.