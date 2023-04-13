Truecaller finally brings live caller ID to iPhone: How to use feature, other details

Truecaller, the popular caller identification app for smartphones, has announced new updates for its iPhone app. The new features promise to offer a more secure and enhanced communication experience for iPhone users across the world.

The highlight of the addition is the Live Caller ID feature, which is now available for iPhone users. The new feature is integrated with Apple’s virtual assistant Siri to let iPhone users identify who is calling them and receive the same level of information as Truecaller users on Android.

By simply saying “Hey Siri, Search Truecaller”, the app will search the caller and present the details on the screen. This feature is exclusively available to premium subscribers of Truecaller on iOS 16 and newer.

To set up he Truecaller Live Caller ID on iPhone, users can go to the Premium tab within the app and click on “Add to Siri”. This adds the shortcut with just one tap. After setting up the Siri shortcut, whenever an incoming call arrives, users can simply say “Hey Siri, search Truecaller” to instantly know who is calling.

In addition to the Live Caller ID feature, Truecaller has also improved its spam detection capabilities to better identify and protect users from spam calls. Premium subscribers will receive automatic updates to the spam list, while free users can manually update the spam list.

Furthermore, Truecaller users can now read feedback from other members on spammers and give their own comments. The company feels that this empowers users to report on their own experiences, further enhancing Truecaller’s spam detection capabilities with community input.

The SMS filtering feature has also been revamped, and incoming messages are now automatically categorised into Finance, Orders, Reminders, Coupons, Offers, and Junk. This feature is currently available in India, South Africa, and Nigeria for iOS 16 and newer and will soon be rolled out to other countries.