Trouble finding your best pictures for dating profile? Worry not, Tinder got you covered with “this”

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is seeping into every possible domain, and it looks like the dating scenario is not far behind. In a recent turn of events, Tinder, a dating app, is testing a new AI feature that will automatically choose the best five pictures from the user’s album for their dating profile. This was revealed by Tinder’s parent company, Match Group, during an earnings call earlier today.

Also Read: Tinder is getting an incognito mode to help you browse through profiles while staying hidden

Bernard Kim, the CEO of Match Group, expressed that AI has inspired their company to think about new ways to create better experiences and solve “key dating pain points” for their users. As per Kim, this feature of AI-powered photo selection is being tested with the aim of putting an end to the struggle of finding the best pictures and building a profile that represents the user in a real sense.

Kim said, “I’ll use Tinder as an example. Sometimes, people are really excited to jump into the Tinder experience…then in that exact moment where you upload five pictures, people get generally nervous or uncomfortable, like, ‘What is the right picture that I’ve taken over the last year to make my dating profile more me?’”

Other AI functions that Match Group aims to introduce in the upcoming months are currently being tested. Tinder will soon have a new feature that uses artificial intelligence to “surface the right content to the right people to help improve relevancy,” the company said in a letter to shareholders.

This is not the first time that a dating platform has incorporated AI to improve the users’ experience. Previously, Bumble had launched a new experience on its platform ahead of the release of Barbie (July 21). The users were given access to message recommendations from each of the movie’s Barbies and Kens. The “Compliments” section on Bumble included this feature. Before matching with someone, users can send a quick note to anyone using this tool. Users are only permitted to send one Compliment every day with this feature, and there is a 150-character limit. A user’s primary Encounters page or even their Beeline was used to access this feature. This experience was valid until July 26.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook