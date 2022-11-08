‘Transition to green technologies is inevitable’

Green tech is becoming a strategic play for corporates seeking sustainable growth. “Companies that link digital and sustainable transformation are 2.5 times more likely to be among tomorrow’s strongest-performing businesses,” Rajesh Dhar, senior director – Infrastructure Hardware Growth, HPE, India, tells Sudhir Chowdhary in a recent interview.

Why should the transition to green tech be a strategic priority for organisations?

Sustainability awareness is on the rise in corporate and IT agendas. Customers, investors, employees and a broad range of other stakeholders are increasingly factoring sustainability into their decision-making. Incorporating sustainability into the business strategy helps curate a value-driven approach which can be vital to a business’ long-term success.

IT organisations play an increasingly important role in environmental, governance and social (ESG) programmes designed to meet those expectations and capture the share of budgets being committed to sustainable and ethical IT solutions.

How is technology unlocking new value from the circular economy?

According to the World Economic Forum, firms that link digital and sustainable transformation are 2.5 times more likely to be among tomorrow’s strongest-performing businesses than those that do not. Sustainable IT optimises IT infrastructure, resulting in more efficient asset utilisation, reduced total cost of ownership, smaller carbon footprint and conformance with tightening market requirements.

What are the challenges in embedding the principles of circular economy in operations?

The circular economy is a global opportunity. But with every opportunity comes its own set of challenges. Many companies’ business models do not factor in the full lifecycle of a product. At HPE, we have long considered the entire lifecycle of our products with the aim to minimise waste while retaining maximum value from the asset. We design products with plans for longevity, dematerialisation, and waste minimisation and improve our customers’ total cost of ownership whilst lowering their environmental impacts. HPE’s approach to sustainable IT enables customers to sustainably achieve their digital transformation, reduce risk and cultivate a circular economy.

How can IT providers help organisations commit to net zero targets?

At HPE, sustainability is inextricably linked to how we win in the marketplace, contributing hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue each year to our bottom line as customers specifically seek out our energy efficient IT solutions and consumption-based as-a-service model. We recognise the urgency to not only minimise our industry’s environmental footprint but to position ourselves as an enabler of a low-carbon future.

What exactly is HPE doing to help India’s IT services providers to improve their green footprint?

HPE works directly with customers to help them improve the efficiency and sustainability of their technology operations to meet their business needs. We see as-a-service business models as a major way forward in the technology industry, both for business agility and its sustainability benefits. It can reduce the environmental impact of IT by reducing the amount of equipment needed, as well as the resources required to power and cool equipment.

HPE modelling indicates that customers transitioning to HPE GreenLake from traditional capex models can achieve more than 30% reduction in energy costs. Solutions delivered through HPE GreenLake are complemented by HPE Pointnext Services, which can provide unique sustainable transformation capabilities, as well as HPE Financial Services, which offers refurbishment and migration solutions to responsibly manage retired assets while recovering their value.