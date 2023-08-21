TRAI sees rise in call drop complaints, to review service quality rules

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is set to address one of the biggest issues that smartphone callers are currently facing in the country. The regulatory body has said that it has seen a spike in the number of call drop complaints from subscribers, triggering the need to review existing quality of service (QoS) rules.

In a statement released, TRAI said that this will help respective state/UT governments in facilitating service providers in improving QoS in the State /UT as and when required.

In order to address the issue of call drops, TRAI has proposed to review the existing QoS rules. The regulator is considering measuring network performance at the district level, as well as bringing 4G and 5G services under the ambit of the rules.

A detailed analysis of quarterly QoS performance reports by TRAI noted that the call disturbance could be due to long performance assessment period of a quarter over a large area like LSA(Licensed Service Areas). This may be due to the averaging effect while service providers are meeting overall QoS benchmark at LSA level.

TRAI, therefore, has proposed a monthly QoS performance reporting at State and UT level in addition to at LSA level. It has issued a Consultation Paper on ‘Review of Quality-of-Service Standards for Access Services (Wireless and Wireline) and Broadband (Wireless and Wireline) Services’’ and seeks stakeholders’ comments. The written comments can be submitted latest by September 20, 2023 while the counter comments can be dropped in by October 5, 2023.

“Even with widespread coverage of 4G networks in the country and rollout of 5G services, there are increasing number of complaints of call drops, call muting, low data throughput etc. which raises question marks on the network design and provisioning of required network resource,” TRAI notes in the consultation paper.

The proposed Draft Regulation will merge three existing regulations into one. These are ‘Standards of Quality of Service of Basic Telephone Service (Wireline) and Cellular Mobile Telephone Service Regulations, 2009 (7 of 2009), ‘Standards of Quality of Service for Wireless Data Services Regulations, 2012 (26 of 2012)’ and ‘Quality of Service of Broadband Service Regulations 2006 (11 of 2006)’.

