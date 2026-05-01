Regardless of the latest innovations and cutting-edge AI technology, spam calls continue to be a nightmare for billions of telecom customers in India. Airtel advertises an anti-spam technology in its network, while apps like Truecaller offer various features to cut down on spam calls and messages. But spammers always figure out more ways to cause trouble, with the latest trend being UTMs. In 2025 alone, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) disconnected 1,84,482 connections belonging to Unregistered Telemarketers based on consumer complaints.

This is where the TRAI steps in with a dedicated app to sort out this mess. And it is free to download.

The TRAI DND app (Do Not Disturb) is the official mobile application that promises to help Indian mobile users register, manage, and update their DND preferences and report spam calls and messages effectively. The app was updated a few months ago with a cleaner interface, better usability, and some new features, all aimed at making spam reporting easier and more impactful.

As part of its awareness campaign, TRAI has also shared more reasons as to why telecom subscribers should download and use the app to flag spam callers, especially under the category of Unregistered Telemarketers (UTMs).

But first, let’s learn a bit about the app in question.

What does the TRAI DND app do?

Some of the key features of the TRAI DND App in 2026 include:

DND preference management

– Register for full DND (blocks all promotional calls and SMS) or partial DND.

– Choose specific categories you want to allow (e.g., Banking, Health, Education, Government, etc.) while blocking others.

– Set preferences based on time of day or days of the week.

– Quick activation via OTP verification.

Easy spam reporting

Report spam calls and SMS in just a few taps.

The app pulls recent calls and messages from your phone (with permission).

You can select the spam category (loan offers, insurance, fraud, etc.) and add a short description.

Generates a complaint reference ID so you can track the status of your complaint.

Know your sender

– A very useful new feature that lets you check the real identity behind SMS headers or 1600-series numbers.

– Helps you verify whether a message is from a legitimate registered telemarketer or a spammer.

Complaint tracking

– Track the progress of your spam reports using the complaint reference ID.

– See what action (if any) has been taken by your telecom operator.

TRAI has also announced plans to add an appeal feature inside the app. This will allow users to escalate complaints if they are not satisfied with the telecom operator’s response.

TRAI urges you to download it, and the reason is UTM

Unregistered Telemarketers (UTMs) are entities that operate outside TRAI’s regulations. They use regular 10-digit mobile numbers instead of designated promotional series (like 140xx), completely ignore Do Not Disturb (DND) preferences, and are a major source of unsolicited loan offers, insurance pitches, investment scams, and fraudulent messages.

Unlike Registered Telemarketers (RTMs), who must use official 140-series numbers for promotions and follow strict rules, UTMs bypass safeguards, making them harder to trace and penalise.

By actively reporting spam through the TRAI DND App, consumers play a direct role in curbing the problem at its source. Every complaint helps TRAI and telecom operators identify patterns, trace the offending numbers, and take stronger action, such as disconnecting connections.

Hence, TRAI encourages users to:

– Download the TRAI DND App (available on Android and iOS)

– Report every spam call or message

– Regularly update their DND preferences to block unwanted categories