The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has a solution for unwanted spam calls and messages. Interestingly, most people do not know about this solution, which is TRAI’s Do Not Disturb (DND 3.0) mobile application. This application is available on both the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store. Importantly, this is a government app that lets users register their numbers on the app and restrict unwanted spam calls and messages.

Individuals using this service can choose which commercial communication, like calls and messages, they want to receive. Also, people can choose to block all unwarranted calls and messages altogether using the partial DND functionality.

How does the TRAI DND app work?

The TRAI DND 3.0 works by integrating with your phone’s call logs and SMS databases using system permissions. It uses filters to detect unsolicited commercial communication (UCC) and lets users report spam through a complaint system.

Once submitted, the data is forwarded to telecom operators via a regulatory framework, enabling them to analyse patterns, blacklist numbers, and enforce penalties on violators.

This app consists of an intelligent spam detection engine (for SMS only) to assist the subscriber in reporting.

How to download the app?

For individuals wanting to download the DND 3.0 app on Android devices, the following mentioned steps need to be followed:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Search for the TRAI DND app.

Step 3: Click “Install”

Step 4: Then open the app after it gets downloaded.

For individuals wanting to download the DND 3.0 app on iOS devices, the following mentioned steps need to be followed:

Step 1: Open the iOS App Store.

Step 2: Search for the TRAI DND app.

Step 3: Click “Install”

Step 4: Then open the app after it gets downloaded.

How to register on the app?

The process of registering your mobile number on the Do Not Disturb app is very simple and can be done by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Open the application.

Step 2: Enter your mobile number in the Login with mobile number section.

Step 3: Verify the login using OTP.

Step 4: Grant the DND app permissions to access contacts and manage calls and messages.