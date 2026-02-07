Tracking fitness and health doesn’t have to involve wearing a big screen on your wrist. Many people are put off by the dazzling displays on most modern smartwatches. With the rise of smart rings and screenless bands, you can now discreetly and accurately track your data. The boAt Valour Ring 1 is one such offering, a durable, titanium-built smart ring designed for 24/7 health and fitness tracking. Somewhat expensive at 13k, it is feature-rich and designed for discreet fitness tracking.

The Valour Ring 1 has a lightweight (6g), rugged titanium frame with a matte Carbon Black finish. It has 5 ATM water resistance (suitable for swimming) and comes with 40+ sports modes. It is available in sizes 7 through 12, with a sizing kit recommended prior to purchase.

How to use the device?

To use the device, activate it by placing it on its charging base, then pair it with the boAt Crest app via Bluetooth with GPS enabled. The titanium ring automatically tracks health metrics like heart rate, HRV (heart rate variability), SpO2 (blood oxygen), sleep, naps, stress, and skin temperature, with data streaming directly to the app. By forgoing a power-intensive AMOLED display, the ring will give you upto15 days on a single charge with a wireless charging dock.

The Pebble Qore is another good option, a screen-free, stylish, and affordable wellness band (3k) designed for continuous, distraction-free health tracking. It features a premium metal and lightweight body with a durable strap. The band is designed for a no-distraction experience, with data analysis provided through the connected app.

ALSO READ Tracking mood: Wearable devices extend reach into mental health



Qore’s screenless design makes it significantly more discreet than most when worn on the wrist. I wore it for over a week as part of the review period and the device’s core health metrics around heart rate, SpO2, HRV, body temperature, stress, sleep analysis, and steps, are fairly accurate.

The band offers an impressive upto 45 days of battery life, reducing the need for frequent charging. Some of the smart features include haptic call notifications, sedentary alerts, hydration prompts, and camera shutter control via the Pebble Halo app. I liked its vast and useful health and wellness features. Overall, a good and discreet tracker for those who abhor the screen.

ALSO READ Tech charge of your wellness: How apps and wearables are redefining health management



KEY FEATURES



boAt Valour Ring 1

Rugged titanium build

5ATM water resistance

Upto 15 days battery life

Heart rate & blood oxygen monitoring

40 sports modes

Estimated street price: Rs 12,999

PebbleQore

Sporty design

smart notifications

Heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitoring

Step tracker

Multiple sports modes

45 days battery life

Estimated street price: Rs 2,999