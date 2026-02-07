Tracking fitness and health doesn’t have to involve wearing a big screen on your wrist. Many people are put off by the dazzling displays on most modern smartwatches. With the rise of smart rings and screenless bands, you can now discreetly and accurately track your data. The boAt Valour Ring 1 is one such offering, a durable, titanium-built smart ring designed for 24/7 health and fitness tracking. Somewhat expensive at 13k, it is feature-rich and designed for discreet fitness tracking.

The Valour Ring 1 has a lightweight (6g), rugged titanium frame with a matte Carbon Black finish. It has 5 ATM water resistance (suitable for swimming) and comes with 40+ sports modes. It is available in sizes 7 through 12, with a sizing kit recommended prior to purchase.

How to use the device?

To use the device, activate it by placing it on its charging base, then pair it with the boAt Crest app via Bluetooth with GPS enabled. The titanium ring automatically tracks health metrics like heart rate, HRV (heart rate variability), SpO2 (blood oxygen), sleep, naps, stress, and skin temperature, with data streaming directly to the app. By forgoing a power-intensive AMOLED display, the ring will give you upto15 days on a single charge with a wireless charging dock.

The Pebble Qore is another good option, a screen-free, stylish, and affordable wellness band (3k) designed for continuous, distraction-free health tracking. It features a premium metal and lightweight body with a durable strap. The band is designed for a no-distraction experience, with data analysis provided through the connected app.

Qore’s screenless design makes it significantly more discreet than most when worn on the wrist. I wore it for over a week as part of the review period and the device’s core health metrics around heart rate, SpO2, HRV, body temperature, stress, sleep analysis, and steps, are fairly accurate.

The band offers an impressive upto 45 days of battery life, reducing the need for frequent charging. Some of the smart features include haptic call notifications, sedentary alerts, hydration prompts, and camera shutter control via the Pebble Halo app. I liked its vast and useful health and wellness features. Overall, a good and discreet tracker for those who abhor the screen.

KEY FEATURES

boAt Valour Ring 1
Rugged titanium build
5ATM water resistance
Upto 15 days battery life
Heart rate & blood oxygen monitoring
40 sports modes
Estimated street price: Rs 12,999

PebbleQore
Sporty design
smart notifications
Heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitoring
Step tracker
Multiple sports modes
45 days battery life
Estimated street price: Rs 2,999