Touch screen Mac: Steve Jobs called it a terrible idea, now Apple is reportedly making one

Apple is said to be working on a touchscreen Mac computer. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech giant has teams working on a new MacBook Pro and could launch it in 2025. The new report also states that the company could use OLED technology instead of Mini LED displays that are currently used in 14-inch and 16-inch MacBooks.

Gurman writes that Apple engineers are “actively engaged in the project” and the company is “seriously considering” adding touchscreen displays to Macs. However, despite the big shift to touchscreens, the overall design of the Macs will not be changed much. Gurman says that the touchscreen laptop would stick to the same design and form factor as the the current ones. The keyboard and touchpad will follow the same design and pattern. Only the display would get the touch support.

The report further adds that the touchscreen Macs will most likely use the macOS. The company has no plans to merge iPadOS and macOS as the both the platforms have separate fan base and bring separate share of profits to the company.

The news comes after years of resistance from Apple to add touchscreen displays to its computers. The company in the past has been quite vocal of its thoughts on adding touch support to vertical displays in laptops.

Steve Jobs, the former CEO of Apple, strongly disliked the idea of touchscreen displays. Criticising the technology, he once said After an extended period of time, your arm wants to fall off. It doesn’t work, it’s ergonomically terrible.” He said this in 2010 after there were multiple reports claiming that Apple had filed a number of patents related to touchscreen displays. Jobs cleared out the then rumours by saying that Apple has done “tons of user testing on this (touchscreen technology) and it turns out it doesn’t work.”

The present CEO Tim Cook also doesn’t seem to be very fond of the technology as he once said that “this kind of reach for me isn’t a terribly intuitive thing” while talking about touchscreen desktop.