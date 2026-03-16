WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging platforms, comes with several built-in privacy features to safeguard its users. Privacy has now become a major concern for individuals using social media apps. Moreover, with Instagram now removing end-to-end encryption on Direct Messages, people are now switching over to other apps. Therefore, in this article, we have delved into what tools WhatsApp offers for privacy and security:

1. End-to-end encrypted backups

On WhatsApp, not only are the chats end-to-end encrypted by default, but the backups of chats are also encrypted. Although individuals need to turn on this setting by following the steps mentioned below. Following this, WhatsApp will enable you to set a password or encryption key for your chat backups, making sure even those stored messages stay private.

Step 1: Go into Settings

Step 2: Then go to Chats

Step 3: Tap on Chat Backup

Step 4: Go to ‘End-to-End Encrypted Backup’ to turn it on.

2. Two-step verification

Two-step verification is an additional security feature designed for hackers trying to gain access to accounts. This setting, if turned on, can protect your WhatsApp account even if the SIM or phone gets stolen. After this setting is turned on, this setting you need a six-digit PIN to register your number on another device.

Step 1: Open Settings

Step 2: Go to Account

Step 3: Tap on Two-step verification

Step 4: Then set your PIN, and you are good.

3. Control who can see your information

Individuals can choose who can see their details on WhatsApp. These include-

-last seen status

-profile photo

-“About” info

-Status updates

Individuals can choose from Everyone, My Contacts, My Contacts Except, or Nobody. A quick change here helps keep nosy people out and gives you more control.

4. Disappearing messages

One of the most talked-about security features on WhatsApp is Disappearing messages. This setting, if turned on, can delete chats automatically after a timer you choose: 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days.

This keeps swiping chats and cleaning the conversations simpler, rather than making it overwhelming. If you are sharing something only relevant for a little while, this feature will help you keep it from piling up.

Turn it on in a chat or make it the default for all new conversations with a quick tap.

5. Chat lock for private conversations

The Chat Lock feature lets people add extra protection to certain chats. After switching this on, conversations get tucked away in their own folder. To access these, one needs a fingerprint, Face ID, or the phone’s passcode to get in. It’s perfect for hiding sensitive chats from anyone who might borrow your phone or glance at your screen.

To turn on this setting, one just needs to open a contact’s profile in WhatsApp and hit the Chat Lock option to set it up.