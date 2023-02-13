Top 5 ChatGPT extensions for Google Chrome to boost your productivity

The rapid advancement in technology has today changed the way we interact with Artificial Intelligence. The most recent and relevant example of this is the rising popularity of ChatGPT- an AI bot that uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology to generate human-like responses. Developed by OpenAI, ChatGPT has gained a reputation for transforming the way we interact with AI bots. It is trained on large amount of textual data to give human-like responses.

The increasing popularity of ChatGPT has made several companies integrate its capabilities into their web apps and service. This has given birth to another rising trend of ChatGPT extensions for Chrome.

ChatGPT extension for Chrome browser help to interact with advanced AI right from the Chrome browser. These extensions are built on OpenAI platform and power the browser with ChatGPT capabilities. To add an extension in Chrome, go to the Chrome Web Store, select an extension, click “Add to Chrome,” confirm the installation. The extension will be added to your Chrome browser.

Moving on, these are the 5 best ChatGPT extensions for Chrome which you can try.

ChatGPT Writer: This extension lets you write entire emails and messages using ChatGPT AI. It works across all websites and offers enhanced support for Gmail. It also supports all languages. The developers of ChatGPT Writer claim that the extension offers “highest quality responses that outcompete all other tools in the market.” To use this extension, click on the extension icon. A popup window will appear. Enter what do you want to write about and hit “Generate Response” button. It works on the input provided by the user that serves as prompts. However, when responding to an email, the input data consists of the previous email’s text content (which may be edited to remove any confidential information), in addition to the prompt provided by the user.

TweetGPT: For those who want to fine tune their tweets to make it more impactful and improve their social media skills, TweetGTP is a great option. This tool uses ChatGPT to compose tweets for you. To begin, simply install the extension from the Chrome Web Store. When you open Twitter in a new tab, you will notice a robot icon located under the tweet section. Upon pressing the icon, a new tweet will be generated by the extension. The generated tweet could be of various types such as positive, negative, controversial, etc., selected at random by the tool. To reply to a tweet, the TweetGPT extension will generate a response based on the original tweet. And for creating a new tweet, it will generate a message that relates to the current trending topics.

YouTube Summary with ChatGPT: Transcribing long YouTube videos can be cumbersome some times. YouTube Summary is a user-friendly and free Chrome Extension that allows you to effortlessly access summaries of YouTube videos with the help of OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI technology. Additionally, you can quickly view and access the summary of any video by clicking the summary button on the video thumbnail while browsing through videos on YouTube. This feature provides a convenient way for you to get an overview of the video’s content without having to watch the entire video.

Share GPT: ShareGPT is a Chrome extension that allows you to access ChatGPT and engage in conversations with just one click. With ShareGPT, you can quickly generate permanent links to your ChatGPT conversations and share them with your friends.

WebChatGPT: ChatGPT despite immense popularity lacks access to latest information. WebChatGPT extension adds relevant web results to your prompts to ChatGPT to offer more accurate and latest conversations.