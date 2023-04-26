Tinder ups ante against creepy scammers with video verification: What is it, how it will help curb fake users

Tinder, the popular dating app, is strengthening its photo verification process by asking members to take a selfie video. This update aims to improve user safety, increase user trust, and give Photo Verified members more control over how they interact with others by allowing them to only receive messages from other verified users and ask their matches to verify their identities as well.

“Tinder daters consistently tell us that photo verification is one of their most valued safety features. The tool provides one more way to help members better assess the authenticity of their match. For our 18-25 year old members, being Photo Verified1 gives them a 10% higher chance to match,” said Rory Kozoll, SVP of Product Integrity at Tinder.

The company says that about 40% of all members have received their Photo Verified blue checkmark. It found in its early tests that more men have been likely to complete Photo Verification through the introduction of video selfie.

Video selfie is a major update. Until now, users could upload only a series of static poses, and these photos were compared against others on the member’s profile. With the latest update, users will have to complete a series of video prompts to get photo verified.

Tinder offers features to give better control over their online dating experience. Members can choose the types of people they want to interact with, such as only receiving messages from other Photo Verified users. Users can also ask their matches to verify their photos before sending a message. Tinder Gold members have the option to filter their likes for Photo Verified members. Tinder recognises that people’s appearances can change over time, so they will be asking all members to update their Photo Verification, which now includes a video selfie. The new video selfie feature is available worldwide. In the coming months, users will also be able to filter their messages to only receive messages from Photo Verified members.