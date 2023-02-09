Tinder is getting an incognito mode to help you browse through profiles while staying hidden

Tinder, the popular geosocial dating app for 18+, is rolling out several new features aiming to take on hate and harassment on its platform.

“Every touchpoint in Tinder has been built with safety in mind,” said Rory Kozoll, SVP of Product Integrity at Tinder. “Our goal is to make Tinder the safest place to meet new people online.”

These features include Incognito Mode, Block Profile, Long Press Reporting, updates to ‘Does This Bother You?’ and ‘Are You Sure?’. The goal of these updates is to give members more control over their interactions on the app, says Tinder. With Incognito Mode, members can take full control over who can see them while scrolling through profiles on Tinder. It lets users swipe left or right in the app but only those whom they’ve Liked will see them in their recommendations.

Block Profile is another major feature that gives members the option to choose who they want to see on Tinder. It lets members block someone before matching. Tinder believes that this is an easy way to avoid seeing a boss or an ex. Block Profile comes in addition to Block Contacts and blocking following making a report.

Tinder’s long press reporting lets people easily report someone on the dating app. To use this feature, simply tap and hold offensive messages, launching the reporting flow directly in the chat experience.

Tinder has also updated ‘Does This Bother You?’(DTBY?) and ‘Are You Sure?’ features to add more languages that it finds are harmful or inappropriate. These may be terms related to hate speech, sexual exploitation or harassment. Tinder says that its DTBY feature has increased reporting of messages with harmful language by 46 percent since its debut.

Tinder is also launching a Green Flags campaign to highlight every safety touchpoint in the app right from creating a profile to chatting and meeting in real life.