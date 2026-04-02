Apple is celebrating its 50th anniversary today, April 1. To commemorate the occasion, CEO Tim Cook took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a message, expressing gratitude to everyone who has contributed to the company’s journey over the years. ’50 years of Apple, 50 years of innovation,’ Cook wrote in his post. ‘Thank you to our teams, our users, and everyone who’s been part of the journey. #Apple50’

The post soon sparked a wave of responses online. While many users praised the company for reaching the 50-year milestone, others took a lighter tone, poking fun at some of its choices.

50 years of innovation… and still no charger in the box 😭💀 — MoneyWithChai (@MoneyWithChai) April 1, 2026

50 years. But let’s not forget Apple was 90 days from bankruptcy in 1997.



Microsoft saved them with a $150 million investment.



The company that now makes Microsoft look small was kept alive by Microsoft. — Elliot (@elliot_solution) April 1, 2026

So Apple was formed on April fools day? No wonder we’ve been fooled every year with the introduction of a “new tech” that had been existing on Samsung. April 1, 2026

50 years ago today.



Three guys started a computer company on April 1st. nobody's laughing now



happy birthday Apple — Esther Oluwole (@oluwoleesther1) April 1, 2026

Apple began its journey in 1976, when Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne started the company in a modest garage in California. What was once a small venture has since transformed into one of the world’s most valuable and influential brands. In the mid-1990s, Apple was on the brink of collapse, struggling with weak leadership, a scattered product strategy, and intense pressure from competitors running Microsoft Windows. When Steve Jobs departed in 1985, Apple faced a difficult period and by 1997 was dangerously low on funds. The company’s turnaround began when Jobs came back after Apple acquired NeXT. He streamlined the product lineup and secured a $150 million investment from Microsoft, setting the stage for Apple’s recovery.

A seamless ecosystem

One of the biggest reasons behind Apple’s long-term success is the strength of its ecosystem.

Devices like the Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods are built to connect effortlessly with each other, backed by services such as iCloud and Apple Music.

This level of integration gives users a smooth and unified experience that sets Apple apart from its competitors.

Design, culture, and global impact

Apple’s focus on clean design and ease of use has gone beyond technology, shaping trends in global culture as well. Its simple yet refined style and user-first approach have influenced standards across multiple industries.

The company’s retail stores have also changed the way people shop for tech, combining hands-on experiences with customer-focused service.

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After five decades, Apple stands as more than just a tech company—it has become a global symbol of innovation. Its product launches attract worldwide attention, and its ideas continue to influence how people connect, create, and consume content.