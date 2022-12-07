TikTok-rival Tiki becomes official live streaming partner of The Games Awards 2022 in India

Singapore-based Tiki has bagged the rights to live stream The Games Awards 2022 in India. Tiki, which is a competitor to apps like TikTok, announced today that it is the only short-video platform in India to offer live streaming of the ceremony. The Games Awards is a major tech event for gaming fans and enthusiasts around the world. Tiki claims to have a pretty sizeable user base of about 30 million at the time of writing.

“The amplified cultural impact of gaming, combined with the promise of the metaverse, has generated a plethora of opportunities for the creators,” Ian Goh, CEO, Tiki said in a press statement, adding that “Gamers are passionate and tech savvy but are also quite interested in fashion, fitness, and food. Therefore, Tiki aims to become a one-stop destination for all the needs of our creators.”

It’s a big opportunity for Tiki, which claims to be a “make in India” app, catering almost exclusively to the country’s masses with big focus on facilitating and amplifying local creator content. The Game Awards, last year, is said to have delivered over 85 million live streams going on to be billed as “the Oscars for the gaming world” by some media channels.

“Our partnership with short video platform Tiki highlights our commitment and effort to acknowledge and support the gaming sector in India. Through social media, the entertainment industry has the ability to vastly grow its audiences, not just locally but at a regional level as well,” Geoff Keighley, Executive Producer and Host of TGA, said, adding that “We bring together a diverse group of game developers, gamers, and notable names from popular culture to celebrate and advance gaming’s position as the most immersive, challenging and inspiring form of entertainment. We strive to recognise those who improve the well-being of the community and elevate voices that represent the future of the medium via Tiki.”

The Game Awards 2022 will be aired live from Los Angeles on December 8. Alongside Tiki, the ceremony wil be available for view on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

