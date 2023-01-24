TikTok reportedly told employees to shift to location near their office or they’ll be fired

TikTok, the popular social media app for short and viral videos, plans to end the remote work fully. Joining the list of tech companies like Apple, Twitter and Microsoft, now Tiktok is also looking at ways to call back the employees near to their assigned offices. According to a report from The Information, that had access to one of company’s internal messages, TikTok has warned some of its US-based employees to move closer to their designated offices or face disciplinary action including job termination.

TikTok sent a message on Lark (company’s internal communication software) telling employees that they may face disciplinary action or even lose their jobs if their home address fails to match with their office address.

According to report, the message further informed that those employees who have already relocated to their office address are required to update their home address to avoid any disciplinary action against them.

TikTok last year in July announced its return to office policy requiring employees to come atleast twice a week, a report from Wall Street Journal read. The company cited a need for increased collaboration and communication among team members as the reason for the change.

TikTok is not alone in ending remote work, as other tech companies such as Google, Apple, Twitter and likewise more have also phased out remote work for their employees.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk in November announced to company’s long-existing forever work from home policy. He further informed that employees are expected to work atleast 40 hours a week.

Google ended the work from home policy in April. The company asked its employees to come atleast three days a week to the office.

Apple, according to a Bloomberg report, asked its employees to return to offices in August last year.