Threads android app usage down by over 80%, average time spent down by 85%: Report

Meta’s answer to Twitter (now, X), Threads, became a big name in hours surpassing OpenAI’s ChatGPT to hit one million users. What took ChatGPT over 5 days and Twitter over a year, Threads did it in an hour; however, the charm didn’t last long.

Instagram Threads achieved a mark of 100 million sign-ups in five days of launch, which itself sets a record for the next-gen apps and platforms. However, despite such good numbers – it is now being said that the app is struggling to keep the users, as highlighted in a recent report by Similarweb.

The analytics firm Similar Web compares two parameters in this study: daily active users and average time spent by daily active users. It compares the data of July 7 (two days after the Threads was launched) and August 7.

ALSO READ l Why Twitter is called X now, CEO Linda Yaccarino explains

The report notes that Threads android app reached over 49.3 million daily active users on July 7, however, a month later on August 7 – the figure stood at 576k. There was also a decline seen in average time spent which has fallen to 3 minutes from the daily average in the beginning which was 21 minutes.

In a comparison of the two– Threads and X– Musk’s platform boasts about 100 million daily active users on Android alone, and the average time spent by users is 25 minutes per day, which is over 833 per cent.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that it will not be a future success. The report by Similarweb also adds, “None of these statistics mean Threads will not eventually succeed,” however the mass decline shouldn’t be ignored either.

Threads was launched on July 5 in over 100 countries. It is available only on iOS and Android. The web version is currently in works.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.