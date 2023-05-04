THOMSON 65-inch UHD GOOGLE LED TV: A premium TV viewing with theatre- like audio

If there is one good thing the Indian Premier League (IPL) has done this season, it has rekindled people’s interest in watching the cricket matches on the big screen. Talk around in your immediate vicinity and you’ll realise more people prefer watching matches on TV than on their mobile screens. A big, high-resolution screen takes everything from watching films to gaming to the next level.

For the past one week, this reviewer has been catching the IPL action on Thomson’s new 65-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV. Trust me, this TV will up your viewing experience several notches higher and make you feel as if you are sitting in the stadium watching the match live. This is the French consumer electronics brand Thomson’s latest TV, manufactured and marketed in India by Super Plastronics. Let us check out some of its key attractions.

As per seasoned industry watchers, the most popular size for TVs is slowly becoming the 65-inch screen size. They’re a great choice for most living rooms, and they also have a big enough screen to deliver an immersive experience.

Thomson’s new 65-inch offering; our trial unit (model: 650PMAX9033) is available on Flipkart at a pocket-friendly price of Rs 43,999. It is an impressive TV that delivers great picture quality and looks amazing with any content. The TV is well-equipped with a great selection of smart features and streaming apps.

The Thomson 65-incher comes packed with lots of cool features like Wi-Fi and Google TV. Its Dolby Vision enables you to enjoy stunning graphics and the Dolby Atmos provides theatre-like audio at home. It has a user-friendly remote which has hotkeys to provide instant access to Google Play Store, YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, you can connect numerous devices to its peripherals like USB 3.0, HDMI ARC/CEC, and Bluetooth v5.0.

When watching cricket, this Thomson TV transforms your couch into the best seat in the house. The ability to see more of the action in greater detail makes you feel like you’re there, cheering on your favourite IPL team.

This big-screen, high-resolution TV is also ideal for enjoying films at the level of detail they were meant to be viewed. I streamed some of the award-winning movies from Netflix and Prime Video; the 4K display on this TV delivers a perfect contrast ratio and colours are incredibly vibrant and realistic.

Key takeaways: This Thomson Google LED TV floored us with its overall performance, the colour and brightness are impressive. Most importantly, this Thomson TV takes your viewing and listening experience to the next level.

SPECIFICATIONS

* Display size & type: 65-inch, LED

* HD tech & resolution: Ultra HD (4K), 3840 x 2160

* Speaker output: 40W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speaker

* Memory & storage: 2GB RAM, 16GB storage

* Ports & connectivity: 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi

*Supported devices for casting: Laptop, mobile, PC

* Estimated street price: Rs 43,999