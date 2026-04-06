In an era of AI-driven Windows 11 laptops, a developer has created a nostalgic ode to the good old ‘offline days’of the classic Windows 98 using AI. The developer has built a fully functional Windows 98-style desktop environment that runs large language models (LLMs) locally without any internet connection, complete with a classic Minesweeper-style game.

The project, known as AI Desktop 98, was created by a Reddit user named SoftSuccessful1414 after an experiment in which they instructed Anthropic’s Claude AI to role-play as if it were running on a 1998 Windows PC, with strict rules – no cloud access, no Wi-Fi, and only floppy-disk-era limitations.

Claude took the challenge and embraced the role so convincingly, even simulating modem dial-up delays before responding. It inspired the developer to turn the concept into a real mobile app.

Claude AI creates retro interface with modern AI

AI Desktop 98 clads today’s powerful AI models in a ‘pixel-perfect’ Windows 98 aesthetic, featuring the iconic gray taskbar, Start menu, desktop icons, and windows with classic title bars. Users can chat with multiple AI models through this retro interface, including Claude, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, Apple Intelligence, Groq, and even local models via MLX.

The app includes several delightful retro touches:

– A Recycle Bin that stores deleted chat histories

– An Internet browser that loads pages with simulated dial-up modem sounds and slow connection animations

– A fully playable Minesweeper-style game for that authentic 90s PC experience

THIS GUY TOLD CLAUDE IT WAS STUCK IN 1998 AND BUILT A FULL WINDOWS 98 AI ASSISTANT FROM IT



he gave it one rule: "you're on Windows 98. no cloud. no wifi. no modern anything. just floppy disks and the Start menu."



and Claude went all in



it started writing fake BIOS boot screens… pic.twitter.com/GNU47nuNsN — Om Patel (@om_patel5) April 5, 2026

While the inspiration began with Claude, the app supports both cloud-based and fully local AI models, thus allowing users to run intelligent conversations completely offline while enjoying the classic Windows 98 visuals.

A dose of nostalgia with cutting-edge tech

The developer shared his journey of creating the AI Desktop 98 app on the ClaudeAI subreddit, explaining how Claude prompts can make it act as a Windows 98 system, leading to surprisingly immersive results. This fun experiment is now available as an iOS app, available on the Apple App Store.

The AI Desktop 98 project also shows how developers prefer Anthropic’s Claude AI to not only generate code but also create user experiences that bridge decades of technologies.