This SharkTank funded 4G laptop will sell under Rs 16,000 in India

If you’ve been holding off on upgrading your laptop due to high prices, the Primebook is here to save the day – and your wallet. Funded by SharkTank Season 2, Primebook is an affordable laptop built specially for students.

Primebook laptop is aims to solve the existing issues of affordability and unsupportable format of Android apps on the Windows platform. The makers claim that Primebook 4G has been specifically created to enable students from all backgrounds to utilise the advantages of e-learning through a laptop that offers an excellent price to performance ratio. The Android OS based laptop will be sold exclusively through online platform Flipkart starting March 11.

The Primebook features an 11.6-inch HD IPS screen with 1366 x 768 Pixels of resolution and supports 4G connectivity. The laptop claims to offer up to 12 hours of battery life. It runs MediaTek Kompanio 500 with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM which is expandable up to 200 GB. The laptop is packed with all necessary ports like Mic and USB, and supports 4G SIM connectivity. The device comes with its own made-in-India operating system, PrimeOS, which has been downloaded by more than 30 lakh people from around 140 countries.

It also comes with a Primebook App Store, which has over 10,000 apps that students can access through their Primebook. An additional feature of the Primebook is its mobile device management (MDM) system, which allows users to control and manage their device remotely.

Commenting on the launch, Aman Verma, Co-founder and CMO, Primebook said, “The Ed-tech industry so far has been focused on content generation. Today, while students have a plethora of tech enabled platforms to learn from, over 23 crore children in India don’t have access to laptops; which are by far the most apt tools for reaping maximum benefits of e-learning. To bridge this digital divide, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with Flipkart to exclusively launch Primebook 4G. This device is a result of our team’s tireless efforts to create a laptop that is not only powerful but also accessible for the masses.”

The Primebook is originally priced at Rs 16,990 but will be available at a discounted price of Rs 14,990 on Flipkart. The company claims that the laptop is easy to carry and can be used for a various learning avenue and not just limited to academics, vocational learning, competitive exam preparations and more.

Primebook has collaborated with Flipkart to introduce No Cost EMI up to 24 months and other offers worth up to Rs 12,000 for customers as well to attract more buyers.