This Raspberry Pi-powered clock uses ChatGPT AI to tell the time in poems

As Artificial Intelligence steps into multiple fields, the positives of AI are increasing day by day. With the introduction of ChatGPT by OpenAI in December 2022, the AI tool has been creating a buzz all around the globe. Recently, designer and blogger Matt Webb made an AI clock based on ChatGPT which tells time with short poems.

According to the developer, the AI clock is powered by an old Inky What screen and a Raspberry Pi that he previously set up as a regular text clock.

Matt Webb says that he has been experimenting with OpenAI’s language model and came up with an idea of linking the two.

In a Twitter post, Matt Webb said that “I made an AI clock for my bookshelves! It composes a new poem every minute using ChatGPT and mysteriously has this enthusiastic vibe which I am totally into” Webb further added in the working of the AI clock, he said, “There’s a single prompt to ChatGPT, and the clock uses OpenAI’s API. The time is a parameter to the prompt. The prompt instructs the AI to respond with two rhyming lines, and encourages it to be imaginative and profound,”

Before this Matt Webb used to head a design agency that made unusual gadgets like a thermal receipt that printed out slips of paper with headlines.

On his official Twitter handle Matt uploaded pictures of the tool and talked about how the AI tool functions, “Hand on heart I did not include this kind of motivational positivity in the prompt! I did describe the room from its pov, so it sometimes refers to books or the rug, or its own self as a small e-ink screen Tbh I can’t look away. I need to get lunch but it’s compelling & magical” He wrote.

