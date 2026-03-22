A new Android malware called Perseus has just been discovered, which is affecting Android devices around the world. Importantly, what is more concerning is that hackers have found a new way to get into Android phones with Perseus malware. It starts when you download just one app. The app may look safe and useful, but it can secretly harm your phone. Many people may not realize anything is wrong at first.

How does the malware install on the device?

The problem begins when an individual installs a fake app infected with this malware. After the person installs it, the app may ask for permissions like access to messages, files, or settings. Sometimes it even tricks the system without you noticing.

Once the app gets access, hackers can enter your phone. They can watch what you do, steal your information, or control your phone from far away.

Increase in number of fake apps

Many cyber experts say this problem is growing fast. Since Android phones are widely used, hackers target them more often. Fake apps are becoming smarter. They can look real and even pass basic safety checks. This makes them harder to spot and remove from your phone.

What can Perseus do with the device?

Perseus is based on two older malware variants, Cerberus and Phoenix, but is considered more dangerous than its predecessors. Cyber hackers can use it to specifically target any mobile user and gain access to their data without much difficulty.

The malware can take real-time screenshots, simulate taps on the screen, and open apps on the infected device. It can also activate a black screen overlay, which prevents users from seeing anything on their phone.

ALSO READ iPhone 17 Pro Max becomes more affordable as Vijay Sales rolls out new discounts: Check all deals here

While most malware focuses on stealing login credentials, Perseus goes a step further. It can also copy content from notes apps, giving it access to personal information that users typically do not consider at risk.

How can one protect the device from Perseus?

The primary way Perseus is spreading is through apps that present themselves as IPTV services. These apps are not available on the Google Play Store and are installed through third-party sources, which makes them harder to detect.

To stay protected, avoid downloading apps from outside official app stores. Stick to platforms like the Google Play Store for all your app downloads.

It is also important to keep your smartphone’s operating system updated at all times, as updates often include security patches that help guard against threats like Perseus.