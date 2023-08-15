This new Xiaomi Redmi phone has up to 24GB RAM, costs about Rs 30,000

Xiaomi had previously confirmed that Redmi K60 Extreme Edition is on the cards, and now the power-pack comes to life.

The standout feature of the phone isn’t its high-memory RAM or storage, it’s IP68 rating which makes it dust and water resistance. And, this marks first Redmi phone to come with an IP67/IP68 rating, leaving Japan-exclusive Redmi Note 10 to one side. Take note.

Redmi K60 Extreme Edition: Specs

Redmi K60 Extreme Edition sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED screen with support up to 144Hz refresh rate. It also gets Dolby Atmos support, an under-display fingerprint senor, and an IR blaster. Redmi K60 Extreme Edition runs Android 13-based MIUI 14 out of the box.

In terms of camera, the phone features a three-camera lens setup: 50MP primary Sony IMX 800 lens, 8MP ultrawide lens and 2MP macro lens on the rear, with a front camera of 20MP for selfies and video chats.

Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus SoC, which is a flagship processor alongside a PixelWorks X7 display chip. To power up the device and make it function, it carries a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 120W fast charger. Other connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, and Wi-Fi 6.

Redmi K60 Extreme Edition: Price, Availability

The Xiaomi-phone comes in two storage variants: 12/256GB, and 24/1TB at CNY 2,599 and CNY 3,599. Redmi parent Xiaomi is yet to pass a word on global availability, however, Android Authority reported that it may be rebranded outside China as Xiaomi 13T Pro.

Redmi K60 Extreme Edition, as per shared visuals, is available in three colour options: Black, Green and White.

