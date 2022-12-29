This new work-life Balance app for Mac tracks time you spend in front of the screen with a twist

Balance is a new time-tracking app that has been launched on Mac. It focuses on work-life balance and offers users the ability to keep track of their schedule and spent time. iOS/macOS Developer, Alexander Sandberg developed this app and announced the launch of the same on Twitter. He tweeted “Balance is now available on the App Store! Work-life balance is extremely important, so I’m excited to launch an app focused on that.”

Manual clocking system that helps to keep a check on mental health in between and during work. Reminders are sent to take regular breaks and a timer that resembles the Pomodoro Technique which is a time management method with a 25:5 work to break ratio is offered in this application.

This app is free of cost but some optional Pro features are available on payment for those who want to make the most out of it and wish more from the app, said Sandberg. He added, as of now a log that allows the tracking and evaluation of sessions over time the only Pro feature available. He also mentioned the other interesting and exciting features that are included in the apps such as app/website blocking, improved history, goals, time categorisation and more. Some of these will only be available in Balance Pro.

It seems that the Balance app will take a slightly different approach to keep a check on time, work and other aspects of life. By allowing users to manually punch in and out their time they will be more mindful of what they do and how they do it. The app aims to help users build a healthy routine rather than merely offering data regarding productivity. The only disadvantage that can be predicted is the fact that the user needs to fill in when they are taking breaks rather than the app detecting inactivity automatically.

