This new app from Fortnite maker Epic Games turns your photos into high-fidelity 3D models

Epic Games is an interactive entertainment company that offers third dimensional engine technology. With Capturing Reality, the Fortnite maker has now released the RealityScan application for iOS to download for free of cost. RealityScan is compatible with any iOS device, for instance iPhone or iPad which has iOS 16.0 or above.

RealityScan was created by Capturing Reality which is a photogrammetry solution developer that is a part of Epic Games. RealityScan is a 3D scanning application which can turn photographs into high-fidelity three-dimensional models.

The company says that users can easily photograph objects using their digital devices like smartphones and the application uses cloud processing to transform them into a 3D model.

Users can upload 3D assets from RealityScan to Sketchfab which is a platform to sell, share and publish 3D, AR and VR content with anybody globally. The users can download models from there to post-processing tools.

On top of that, the result could be exported to Sketchfab and shared, the company says. Quixel was joined by Capturing Reality earlier. Quixel is a scan library in order to create high-fidelity scans of a desktop application.

Anyone can use RealityScan to create 3D models from real-world objects and later use them to improve their visualisation projects and add realism into it. Epic said that the Android version will be made available later this year but now it seems that the organisation is unable to meet the deadline and running out of time for the same.

The 3D scan can be used for creating realistic assets for gaming projects like VFX, VR/AR experience. It is also used for 3D printing, third dimensional visualization and prototypes. Capturing and preserving special scanned objects or meaningful places are also a part of it. With this application users can do it all along with sharing the output.

