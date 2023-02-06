This is the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro and it runs Google TV software; India launch set for February 7

OnePlus has shared the full design of its upcoming OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro in India ahead of February 7 launch in India. The Q2 Pro, which is the successor to 2019’s Q1 Pro, will “naturally” come with a premium near bezel-less design and possibly top-shelf hardware. It should boast of seamless integration with OnePlus’s existing products including phones, earbuds, and smartwatches. An interesting thing to note about the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is the underlying software. OnePlus says it will run Google TV.

OnePlus launched its one and only premium smart TV lineup, aka OnePlus TV Q1 series in India in 2019. Since then, it has transitioned into affordable and mid-range smart TVs under the U1 and Y1 series. The latter spawns both entry-level Y1S and more premium Y1S Pro models. With the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, OnePlus is taking another shot at the premium segment, and the incoming size –65-inch— suggests OnePlus is going even bigger with it. The Q1 series TVs topped out at 55-inch.

OnePlus has so far used Android TV software in its TVs, with the affordable models infamously limited to Android TV 10 in a bid to eke out better performance from the core chip, which is mostly MediaTek. The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro will be the first OnePlus TY with Google TV software baked-in. OnePlus TVs are also known for their in-house OxygenPlay software and it would be interesting to see how OnePlus takes this forward.

We’re almost ready to launch our latest flagship viewing experience, can you correctly guess the price for the all-new #OnePlusTVQ2Pro?

Reply using #OnePlusTVQ2Pro and one lucky winner gets the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro! #ContestAlert pic.twitter.com/NTTfQUyksv — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) February 5, 2023

As far as design is concerned, we’re looking at a complete overhaul with OnePlus seemingly doing away with the Q1 series’ centre mount for a more elaborate base possibly made out of metal. The TV will have forward-facing speakers (the screen is also likely to act as a speaker). The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro will be launched in India at OnePlus’s Cloud 11 event on February 7, 2023. Stay tuned for more.