This is Govt’s new plan to track, find your lost smartphone

Phone theft is a big issue in India and the government is now getting serious about it. In a move to combat such cases in the country, the government has launched a lost phone tracking and blocking system. The system is set to launch on May 17, and it will allow people to block and track their lost or stolen mobile phones across the country.

The CEIR system will help police trace lost or stolen mobiles to the police. The system will also help in detecting cloned or counterfeit mobiles and restricting their use. Consumers will help benefit from the system by receiving information related to fake and cloned mobile phones, which will prevent them from falling prey to fraudulent activities.

As for the rollout of the CEIR system, it will be launched pan-India on May 17, starting with the telecom circles of Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and the Northeast region. The system will then be gradually deployed to other states across the country in the coming months.

“”CEIR system is scheduled for pan-India launch on May 17,” a senior government official told PTI.

The CEIR system in India has a built-in feature that can identify cloned mobile phones being used on any telecom network, thus helping the government prevent loss of revenue. To achieve this, the government has made it mandatory for mobile devices to disclose their 15-digit unique numeric identifier called the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number before they are sold. Telecom networks will have access to a list of approved IMEI numbers, which they will use to check if any unauthorised mobile phones are being used on their network.

The CEIR system provides telecom operators with both the IMEI number and the associated mobile number of a device. This information is already being used in certain states to locate lost or stolen mobile phones through the CEIR system.