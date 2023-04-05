These iPhone users may not be able to access Apple services like App Store, Siri and Maps soon 

Apple may shut down its services for some older software. A recent leak from leaker called StellaFudge (via macrumours) has suggested that Apple might shut down its online services for software running on older systems. The move, if implemented, could affect millions of Apple users who are still on older systems.

According to the leaker, Apple is considering discontinuing online services for systems running on iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watchOS4, tvOS11 or older versions. This means that users with older systems may not be able to access certain online services provided by Apple, including the App Store, iCloud, and iTunes. Reportedly, those using these OS versions will be notified about the change and asked to update the system at the earliest.

This information comes after Apple last month posted a new support article stating that older software versions will no longer support Apple Services like Apple Store, Siri and more. The article titled “If you get a notification that your software version will no longer support Apple Services” reads, “Some older software versions will no longer support Apple Services like the App Store, Siri, and Maps. Update your software to the latest available version to continue using these services.” The page guides on how to update iPhone or iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch in case user receives the message of support being pulled out for older versions.

This decision, if taken, could prove to be a significant inconvenience for users who have not yet upgraded to the latest systems. However, the move is expected to benefit Apple in the long run by encouraging users to upgrade to newer systems. According to macrumours report, Apple may be working on some major update for its online services which require only the latest version to work.

While the leak is yet to be confirmed by Apple, users with older systems are advised to upgrade to the latest systems to avoid any potential inconvenience in the future.