Bluetooth speakers might be the must-haves for entertainment purposes, but they are widely used for better audio in virtual meetings too. They offer clear sound and easier connectivity than built-in laptop speakers. Rapoo A350 is one such option, a 30W soundbar that can upgrade the sound of your smartphone and laptop. It is also compatible with a TV, tablet or MP3 player. The speaker comes with a built-in 2500mAh high-capacity battery, life time can be upto four hours.

Some of the key attractions: A built-in microphone array, 360-degrees omnidirectional pickup and full-duplex audio technology for better long-distance pickup and call, accurate listening and positioning, intelligent noise reduction, automatic gain and echo cancellation. The bar-shaped RGB indicator of multiple colours allows users to easily identify the speaker status.

What about Hammer Wave?

Similarly, Hammer Wave is a portable indoor speaker with 10W RMS output and long battery life. It offers multiple connectivity options (Bluetooth 5.4, USB, TF card, AUX), you can even pair two speakers for stereo sound. There’s a built-in mic for calls, portable design with a hanging loop, FM radio. It is targeted at active individuals and music lovers looking for an affordable, feature-rich speaker for workouts, travel, home use, and general entertainment.

The two speakers enhance work productivity by providing clear, hands-free audio for online meetings, enabling mobility and multitasking and helping create a clutter-free workspace.

RAPOO A350 specifications

Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity

2500mAh battery, upto 4 hours life time

Estimated street price: Rs 4,499

Hammer Wave specifications

10W Bluetooth speaker

1800mAh battery, upto 8 hours play time

Estimated street price: Rs 699​​​​​​​