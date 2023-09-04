scorecardresearch
These AirPods, HomePod and Beats users to get 6-months Apple Music for free ahead of iPhone 15 launch: Check full list here

Apple seemingly wants more users to try out and eventually subscribe to its Apple Music streaming service.

Written by FE Tech Desk
Apple Music offer
Incidentally, the offer is going live just ahead of Apple’s September 12 Wonderlust event.

Apple seemingly wants more users to try out and eventually subscribe to its Apple Music streaming service. Cupertino has kicked-off a new promotional scheme in India to nudge AirPods, HomePod and Beats users towards the service by giving them 6-month subscription for free. Apple usually gives 1-month free trial so six months of free Apple Music is a steal regardless of how you see it. The service starts at Rs 49 a month and can go up to Rs 149 for a family plan.

The 6-month free Apple Music promotional scheme applies to select AirPods, HomePod and Beats models. Apple has shared the full list on its official Apple Music website for India along with a step-by-step guide on how to avail the offer.

For starters, the 6-month free Apple Music promotional scheme will be available to all AirPods Pro, second and third generation AirPods, AirPods Max, HomePod, HomePod Mini, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Beats Studio Buds Plus and Beats Studio Pro users. Apple also clearly mentions on the Apple Music website that users of the first-generation AirPods, Beats Solo 3 Wireless, Beats Studio 3 Wireless, Beats EP and Beats Flex are not eligible for the offer.

To avail the offer, eligible device owners need to sign into the Apple Music app with their Apple ID on their iPhone or iPad updated to the latest version of iOS and iPadOS. Apple notes that the offer should reflect “immediately” after launching the app but in case if it doesn’t, you can find it by heading to the app’s Listen Now tab.

Apple adds that the promotional offer is available for a limited time only though it doesn’t mention an exact timeline. Incidentally, the offer is going live just ahead of Apple’s September 12 Wonderlust event where Cupertino is expected to take the wraps off the iPhone 15 series and new Apple Watch models.  

First published on: 04-09-2023 at 16:15 IST

