It may be a power packed machine made for speed with a design that will turn heads, but the OnePlus 11 5G is also making headlines for its camera prowess. The Never Settling brand had heralded a revolution in smartphone photography when it had tied up with the iconic camera brand Hasselblad in 2020, bringing in the era of true to life colours and Hasselblad effects like Xpan Mode to OnePlus smartphones. The OnePlus 11 adds a new chapter to smartphone photography with its troika of rear cameras, all made in collaboration with Hasselblad.

With the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus and Hasselblad have further improved their Natural Color Calibration to not only identify “natural colors,” but also reproduce these colors in mobile photography, thanks to industry-leading color science. This adds a new dimension to images with over a billion colors, while stunning 10-bit imagery reduces banding for richer colors. The OnePlus 11 5G comes with a special “13-channel multi-spectral sensor for light-color identifying.” This allows the phone to make a wider spectral analysis of light while taking photographs, spotting color-bias caused by surrounding light, and removing it for better colours and image quality. This 13-channel spectral sensor swings into action when the subject, foreground and even the background have similar colours., It identifies minor differences between colours, ensuring that they are accurately reproduced, even while automatically adjusting white balance.

The Hasselblad association also comes to the fore when you use the OnePlus 11 5G’s Portrait Mode. At a time when most phones often assign portrait photography to a relatively smaller telephoto sensor with a low megapixel count (generally about 12 megapixels), OnePlus has equipped the OnePlus 11 5G with a 32 megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor 1/1.74 inches in size, with a f/2.0 aperture, which is large for a portrait sensor. This sensor not only supports a 2x optical zoom, letting you get closer to your subjects, but adds a whole new dimension to portrait photography. Thanks to Hasselblad’s portrait mode wizardry, you can shoot images with depth-tracking that seems right out of a DSLR, with bokeh that seems to have come out a camera rather than software, and beautiful light flare effects. In fact, the Tele Portrait sensor on the OnePlus 11 5G has been benchmarked to deliver portraits that can match those that can be taken by an actual Hasselblad camera with XCD 30 mm and 65 mm lenses. The result is the best portrait photography ever seen from a phone camera – creamy, natural bokeh and beautifully outlined subjects, with lighting handled subtly.

The other sensors on the OnePlus 11 5G are every bit as impressive. Most of the photography is handled by a massive 1/1.56 inch he 50 megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with a large f/1.8 aperture, as well as OIS, enabling it to take great snaps even in low light and backlit conditions. Giving users a wider perspective is a 48 megapixel ultrawide sensor with ½ inch sensor size and a wide 115 degrees field of view. It comes with autofocus on board as well as support for HDR to ensure you get maximum clarity. This sensor is a multi-tasker as well – you can use it to get within inches of your subject for those amazing super close-up macro shots, and thanks to its resolution, end up with wonderfully detailed snaps.

The OnePlus 11 5G also comes with three special color styles that have been developed by Hasselblad ambassadors. Each style has been developed for a specific kind of photograph, reflecting the attention to detail in the device – Serenity by Yin Chao is best used with portrait images, Radiance by Ben Thomas works best with humanity and cultural photography, and if you are snapping landscapes, then you should try David Peskens Emerald.

Videos shot on the OnePlus 11 5G are amazing as well, thanks to an AI Highlight Video Mode, which utilizes the DOL-HDR technology of the phone’s Sony IMX890 image sensor. This mode makes it easier to capture HDR videos in low light or unevenly-lit conditions, balances lighting contrasts between the subject, foreground and background, and also removes the ill-effects of short/long exposure. As a result, videos shot on the OnePlus 11 5G come with sharper focus with next to no blur, higher contest and more lively colours..

All of which, combined with the superb hardware driving it, make the OnePlus 11 5G the best portrait artist in phonetown. You are unlikely to get better photographs, especially portraits from any other camera.