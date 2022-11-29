The undeniable digital power of Gen Z

Gen Z refers to anyone who was born between 1997 and 2012. They are the first digital-native generation. More so than any other generation, Gen Z grew up with devices in their hands.They have never known what it’s like not to have round-the-clock access to the internet for ordering food online or sending WhatsApp messages to a friend. They are the first generation that is active and available for almost 24 hours a day.

According to recent data, 98% of them own a smartphone, 83% own a laptop, 78% own an advanced gaming console, and 57% have a desktop computer. 29% use their smartphone past midnight on a nightly basis, and that in the third quarter of 2020, they averaged more than four hours a day on apps—and that figure doesn’t include gaming time.

Also, a staggering 65% of Gen Zers reportedly use Tiktok, Instagram, and Youtube daily.

Speaking at the inaugural edition of FE MartTech Innovation Summit 2022 on November 25 at Hotel Crowne Plaza in Gurugram, Vani Gupta Dandia, Growth Partners, CherryPeachPlum shared an anecdote about Gen Z as consumers. She said that in the last six months her family bought a smart TV, a phone and a car, and all the buying decisions were made by her 13-year-old child.

“As an informed consumer, he did thorough research and weighed up options before taking a decision,” she said, adding that Gen Zers have high expectations as consumers, both in terms of customer service and product quality.

Dandia was chairing a fireside chat on ‘Playing by the Rules of Gen Z’. The other participants were Deepti Karthik, SVP Marketing, DaMENSCH and Nidhi S Mittal, Head of Brand Marketing, JioSaavn.

All panelists agreed that Gen Zers care very little about television soaps and traditional ads. To connect with them, brands have to embrace social commerce and influencer marketing more than ever before.

Also, Gen Z prefers to interact with–rather than passively watch – content on social media.

While Karthik said Gen Z is the escapist generation, Mittal believed that Gen Z is very demanding, and they love influencers who demonstrate consistent authenticity and are relatable so that they can connect easily.