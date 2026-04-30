India’s long-standing problem of fishermen inadvertently crossing maritime boundaries is beginning to see a structural solution, as satellite navigation devices gain policy backing and wider on-ground adoption. Along the country’s 7,500-km coastline, where millions of fishermen routinely venture into deep waters beyond the reach of terrestrial networks, the risks of detention in neighbouring countries have persisted for decades. What is now changing is not just the technology available at sea, but how it is being deployed at scale through state-led programmes and industry partnerships.

GPS tracking push to curb cross-border fishing violations

In recent months, several coastal states have accelerated efforts to equip fishing vessels with GPS-enabled tracking systems, many of them supplied by Garmin. These initiatives are increasingly being positioned not merely as welfare measures, but as preventive interventions aimed at reducing cross-border violations. By embedding geofencing capabilities and real-time alerts into navigation devices, authorities are attempting to address one of the most sensitive and recurring challenges faced by fishing communities.

For fishermen, the shift is tangible. Devices now provide continuous location tracking along with boundary warnings that trigger when vessels approach international maritime limits. In regions such as Gujarat and Tamil Nadu – where proximity to Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively has historically led to frequent detentions – these alerts are proving critical. Early deployments suggest that when equipped with such systems, fishermen are far less likely to stray unintentionally into restricted waters.

Garmin’s role in this transition has expanded beyond device supply to deeper engagement with state governments and fisheries departments. The company has been working with local authorities to customise solutions that suit regional fishing patterns, vessel types, and operating conditions. This includes integrating local maritime boundary data, simplifying user interfaces for first-time digital users, and ensuring durability in harsh marine environments. The emphasis has been on making technology both accessible and reliable for small and mid-scale operators.

According to Tim Spurling, general manager for emerging markets (CAMEA & India) at Garmin, the surge in adoption reflects both technological progress and a shift in mindset. “Fishermen are increasingly recognising the value of data-driven navigation over traditional methods. Where journeys were once shaped by guesswork and experience alone, they are now guided by precise digital tools that enhance situational awareness and decision-making at sea,” he says.

Adoption is being driven as much by policy support as by practical necessity. Subsidy schemes and procurement programmes are helping lower upfront costs, which can otherwise range from around ₹20,000 for basic units to upwards of ₹10 lakh for advanced systems. In many cases, state governments are directly facilitating bulk deployment, signalling a shift toward standardising navigation safety infrastructure across fleets.

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All-in-one marine tech boosts safety and navigation

Beyond boundary alerts, Garmin’s devices combine multiple capabilities into a single platform – GPS navigation, sonar-based fish finding, and electronic mapping – reducing the need for standalone equipment. This convergence is particularly relevant in small vessels where space, power, and cost constraints are significant. Features such as integrated Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) further enhance safety by allowing boats to detect and communicate with nearby vessels, an important function in crowded or low-visibility waters.

Equally significant is the integration of advanced marine charts like Navionics+, which provide granular data on coastlines, depth contours, and underwater hazards. When combined with real-time positioning, these charts enable more predictable route planning and help fishermen avoid high-risk zones – not just across borders, but also in terms of navigation safety.

Fish-finding capabilities, powered by sonar, are also contributing to improved economic outcomes. By identifying fish schools and mapping underwater terrain, fishermen can reduce time spent searching and optimise fuel usage. While safety remains the primary driver for policy adoption, these efficiency gains are strengthening the case for broader uptake.

What is emerging is a coordinated shift: from fragmented, experience-driven navigation to a more structured, data-enabled system supported by both government and industry. “Technology cannot replace experience at sea, but it can strengthen decision-making, reduce avoidable risks, and improve efficiency,” said Deepak Raina, director, AMIT GPS & Navigation. “Our goal is to support fishermen with tools that are reliable, intuitive, and aligned with their daily challenges in the sea,” he added.