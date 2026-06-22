Satya Nadella, the man who furthers the cause for generative AI, now has advice for the rest of the world’s leaders – the narrative around AI needs to change.

After pushing the world into adopting AI into their lives and improve productivity, Nadella has now outlined a major strategic shift for the tech giant. The Microsoft Chief is now calling for an era of cheaper models, greater user autonomy, and a reset of the political messaging surrounding AI to win back public trust.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Nadella spoke on the current state of the AI race, targeting a small circle of frontier model-builders who, he claims, have developed a monopoly over value while promoting dystopian narratives about safety risks and widespread job losses to justify infinite, resource-heavy expansion.

“You can’t say, hey, all white-collar jobs are gone and this could even be a weapon and we will use all the power to build data centers,” Nadella told the WSJ.

He went on to warn that the public will not tolerate a future where just a handful of companies are “doing all of the learning for the world.”

Nadella wants to shift power away from AI Giants

While Nadella avoided taking names in the interview, it seemed that he was making indirect references to OpenAI, Google and Anthropic. He clarified that Microsoft is actively attempting to steer the market away from a future dictated entirely by these proprietary frontier model-makers.

To counteract soaring AI costs for enterprise customers, Microsoft has executed a rapid series of strategic moves:

Low-cost model suite: Microsoft recently launched several budget-friendly models to drive down market prices.

Copilot Cowork: The tech giant introduced an autonomous AI “agent” that grants users the freedom to choose between different AI models, including cheaper alternatives, to complete long-running tasks.

The DeepSeek factor: Microsoft is currently examining whether to host DeepSeek, an ultra-low-cost AI provider based in China, as its AI suite offering.

The integration of DeepSeek models could trigger a massive surge in adoption for the Chinese firm’s AI, which has been challenging the industry giants by offering top-tier performance at low prices. The DeepSeek partnership can potentially spark a AI price war that could severely impact OpenAI and Anthropic.

Nadella also wants to redefine the AI workforce

Nadella also took a jab at all the AI leaders who have used the technology as a corporate downsizing tool.

Previously, executives like Anthropic’s Dario Amodei have warned that AI could eliminate half of entry-level jobs by 2029, while OpenAI’s Sam Altman recently took back similar predictions, stating he was “delighted” to be wrong.

Nadella, however, rejected the cost-cutting narrative entirely. “No, how about we think about reorganising the jobs?” Nadella argued. He highlighted that future corporate success will require balancing “token capital” (in-house AI capability) with human capital.

The future enterprise model

According to Nadella’s vision, the next generation of AI deployment must look vastly different. He said that societal benefits must be shared widely rather than concentrated within an oligopoly. He went on to add that a company’s ultimate value will be a “continuous learning system” blending human wisdom and AI tokens.

Nadella also said that businesses must use a spectrum of models at various price points to keep their intellectual property secure.

Ultimately, he stated that fixing the public narrative surrounding artificial intelligence requires tangible corporate responsibility, not just better PR.

“No amount of just narrative is going to do it because where we are now, we have to sort of walk the walk,” Nadella said. “We now have to do the hard work in earning the social permission,” he added.