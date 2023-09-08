The power of gamification: Enhancing user engagement and motivation

By Biswajit Nandi

In the dynamic landscape of business, the relentless pursuit of user acquisition is a goal shared by enterprises of all sizes. The digital era has opened avenues for reaching new audiences, but the true challenge lies beyond the initial interaction. Retaining users and keeping them engaged in a world saturated with technology and distractions has become a formidable task. Amidst this backdrop, the concept of customer engagement emerges as a pivotal factor in the success of any venture. In today’s environment, where customers are both discerning and exposed to a plethora of options, the key lies in capturing their attention effectively. This is where a new approach is needed to address the evolving dynamics of customer interaction.

Herein enters gamification, a potent strategy that is redefining how businesses interact with users, enhancing engagement, and forging stronger brand connections. The mechanics of gamification are rooted in behavioural psychology and the principles that drive engagement in games.

In this fast-paced and competitive landscape, businesses must continually adapt and innovate to stay ahead. Gamification offers a rich source of customer behavior data and valuable insights. This data can be leveraged by companies to enhance operational processes, boost customer engagement, and improve customer retention. Points and badges tap into the intrinsic motivation to collect and achieve. Leaderboards spark friendly competition and the desire to be at the top. Challenges offer a sense of purpose and accomplishment.

Gamification is widely utilized across various domains, from smart assistants and the metaverse to e-commerce and banking and finance platforms. BFSI and E-commerce companies of all sizes are embracing gamified practices supported by social media and digital tools. Leveraging game-based engagement in the digital BFSI sector is a proven strategy to captivate customers, augment their financial knowledge, and foster regular platform usage. By merging gamification with financial services, institutions can empower users, expanding their customer base and driving industry advancement. It leverages our inherent human desire for achievement, recognition, and mastery, motivating users to actively participate and invest their time and effort in the experience.

As the e-commerce world continues to boom, more and more businesses are hopping on the online bandwagon. Businesses are charging full speed ahead to conquer the realm of online shopping. With customers hopping from one virtual store to another like adventurers on a quest, the real challenge lies in capturing their hearts and keeping them loyal. That’s where gamification swoops in to save the day like a superhero with an interactive cape. By sprinkling interactive elements and rewards, gamification turns the shopping experience into an adventure. It’s like levelling up in a game, but in the world of online shopping.

In recent years, the term “gamification” has gained popularity as a buzzword. However, the concept of creating software that is as user-friendly and enjoyable as video games holds significant value. In 2023, this idea is becoming increasingly relevant and important. Gamification is currently valued at $12 billion and predicted to grow at a 30% annual rate and hit $31 billion by the end of year 2023. As the world continues to evolve, those who embrace gamification as part of their customer engagement strategy will undoubtedly stand out and thrive. This approach fosters stronger connections with customers and helps companies gain a competitive edge in the ever-evolving market.

(The author is Chief Business Officer, OnMobile Global. Views expressed are personal.)