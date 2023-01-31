The OnePlus 11 5G could be the new Android benchmark

There are brands that seem content with a successful product and spend years coming out with minor refinements of it. And then there are brands that insist on totally reinventing the product wheel whenever they hit the market with a new offering. OnePlus firmly comes in the latter category. From bringing flagship killer devices at unbelievable prices to redefining the premium flagship segment, the Never Settling brand has a habit of turning the market on its head. And the indications are that it is all set to do the same with the OnePlus 11 5G, which we think could redefine the flagship smartphone experience as we know it.

The OnePlus 11 5G appears to be very different from the run-of-the-mill flagships in the market thanks to what seems to be a single-minded focus on performance. Yes, the phone is expected to come with a great design and top notch hardware, and should feature OnePlus’ trademark clean software, but it is probably going to be the performance of the phone that will make consumers sit up and take notice.

From what is known, the phone runs on the most powerful processors out there – the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Generation 2 SoC, which is going to take the smartphone’s performance to the next level. There is going to be a new Kryo CPU which would improve its performance by up to 35 per cent, and it is claimed that the Adreno GPU will deliver performance that is faster by almost 25 per cent. An all-new micro-architecture is supposed to allow for up to 40 per cent more power efficiency, giving you in essence the best of both worlds, great power as well as good battery life.

That chip is expected to be accompanied by a large amount of RAM, in best OnePlus tradition. The brand has been known for ensuring that its phones pack in enough RAM to ensure a buttery smooth performance and the OnePlus 11 is no exception to this. What’s more, the RAM is likely to be top of the line speedy LPDDR5X with UFS 4.0 storage for optimum smoothness and speed. Given OnePlus’ very able RAM management track record, the OnePlus 11 promises to be a power packed smooth performer.

That power packed processor and speedy RAM in combination with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, make the OnePlus 11 a formidable gaming machine. The phone is expected to come with its own dedicated gaming tools which will make it a potential gaming champ, capable of handling the likes of Genshin Impact and Call of Duty at maxed out settings, without breaking sweat.

A key highlight of the OnePlus 11 5G is likely to be its cameras. OnePlus added a new dimension to phone photography when it entered into an alliance with legendary camera brand, Hasselblad in 2021, bringing a new world of true-to-life colors and special effects to the phone camera. The OnePlus 11 5G will be the latest representative of the Hasselblad-OnePlus partnership, and will come with the 3rd Generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile.

Interestingly, the OnePlus 11 5G would come with an all new camera system featuring not one, but three high quality Sony IMX sensors, representing a “three-main-sensors” approach. The set up would include an IMX890 50 megapixel main sensor, an IMX709 32 megapixel portrait lens, and IMX581 48 megapixel ultra-wide camera, each of which is capable of being a main one in its own right. The main 50-megapixel camera has a large massive 1/1.56″ sensor size and ƒ/1.8 aperture, which would allow it to capture more light. Also on board is optical image stabilization (OIS) for more stable shots and videos, and fewer blurs.

Ultra wide shots would be handled by a 48-megapixel camera sensor with a 1/2″ sensor size, and it would double up as a very good macro lens. That sort of resolution and sensor quality promise to deliver impressive details and colors, whether you are looking at the bigger picture or the smallest object. Perhaps the most interesting of the three sensors is the 32-megapixel portrait telephoto lens.

All of which could make the OnePlus 11 5G the new benchmark in flagships. From what we have learned so far, the phone ticks all the conventional flagship boxes, such as design, hardware and software, but more importantly, seems to add a whole new bunch of boxes to the flagship. It has the potential to be as powerful as a computer, handle games like a console and from what we know, is the closest thing to a Hasselbald camera in phone form. Come 7 February, flagships might have a new benchmark to meet.