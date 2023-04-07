The next Sony console could be a PlayStation handheld

Sony has been a prominent brand when it comes to PlayStation. After launching the PlayStation 5, Sony is reportedly working on developing a new PlayStation handheld device for its users. The handheld device is reportedly named PlayStation Q Lite and is currently in its testing phase. The new handheld device is described as a DualSense controller with an 8-inch LCD screen.



According to the reports, the Lite device will need stable internet connectivity to stream the PS5 games. The Q Lite handheld could be similar to the Nintendo Wii U GamePad. Project Q Lite will feature adaptive speakers, volume buttons, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The screen will also support 1080P resolution.



Reports say that the launch of the Q Lite might take place in the next year.



Sony launched the successor of PlayStation 4, the Sony PS5 which was launched in November 2020 and intrigued a lot of users because of its design and hardware features.

ALSO READ | Sony hikes PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition prices in select markets citing high global inflation

However, as of now, there are only rumors about the PlayStation Q Lite. Before launching the PlayStation Q Lite Sony is aiming to launch PlayStation 5 with a detachable disc in September this year.